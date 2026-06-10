Over/Under Win Totals for entire SEC released going into 2026 football season

It’s that time of the offseason when regular season win totals get posted by the books for fans to bet on. BetMGM has the latest over/under win totals for the SEC released, indicating the projected pecking order in the conference.

The over/under win totals take into account only regular season games. Postseason games, either conference championship or playoff, will not be included.

So where do the current regular season win totals fall out? Let’s take a look below.

Over: -190

Under: +145

Right now Georgia is a betting favorite to exceed the over/under win total of 9.5. Kirby Smart and his squad return starting quarterback Gunner Stockton, who showed considerable improvement throughout the year last season. The schedule, while tough, is navigable. Can Georgia emerge as the SEC’s top title contender?

Over: +100

Under: -125

The odds have Texas as a very slight betting underdog to eclipse the win total — you’ll get make more money if you bet the under and nail it than the over. But for Steve Sarkisian and his outfit, the possibility to exceed the number is obvious. Arch Manning could well be a Heisman Trophy contender going into his second full season as the starter. And Texas spent heavily in the transfer portal.

Over: -125

Under: +100

After the the top two over/under win totals in the SEC check in at 9.5 games, Alabama is next on the list at 8.5. The Tide are a slight betting favorite to exceed the number. But either outcome is on the table. Can Kalen DeBoer mold his team into a title contender in Year 3? Or will Alabama potentially hit setbacks with a new starting quarterback?

Over: -118

Under: -110

The Lane Kiffin show takes over in Baton Rouge, and this one figures to be a popular bet on either side of the coin. Kiffin brought 40-plus transfers to town. How quickly can they gel? That will be the primary question as LSU looks to tackle this total and potentially move past the bar that Brian Kelly couldn’t clear on the bayou.

Over: -115

Under: -110

Like LSU, Texas A&M is slightly favored to exceed the 8.5 total this season. The Aggies were on a tear last season until stumbling in the season finale against Texas and the playoff. Can Marcel Reed take the next step and lead Mike Elko‘s squad to the promised land again… looking to do a bit more damage this time around?

Over: -175

Under: +135

The over/under win total drops from 8.5 to 7.5 at Ole Miss, which moves on from the Kiffin era and into the Pete Golding one. Golding already has some experience after coaching the Rebels into the semifinals a year ago. Trinidad Chambliss is back, too, which is a good way to retain some of that momentum.

Over: -145

Under: +115

John Mateer returns for his second season in charge of the offense and there’s some continuity on the coaching staff. A healthy Mateer could be a Heisman Trophy contender and put the Sooners onto the national radar early on. The odds favor the Sooners to eclipse the total here, but if they do… by how much?

Over: -115

Under: -115

A playoff team in the inaugural 12-team show, Tennessee is looking to get back there under Josh Heupel this fall. And eclipsing this over/under win total would be a good start. The odds are pretty dead split on it — you’ll make just as much money betting either way if you’re right.

Over: +110

Under: -145

Given that Florida has had losing seasons in four of its last five campaigns and turned over its coaching staff this offseason, this is an eyebrow-raising number from BetMGM. But the excitement level in Gainesville is high, bolstered by a terrific group of skill position players on offense. Will that lead to improved results?

Over: -135

Under: +105

Eli Drinkwitz‘s squad has been on the cusp of the playoff conversation during his tenure but hasn’t quite been able to break through. The Tigers have some question marks but have continued to recruit and portal well. Austin Simmons takes over at quarterback, possibly with a score to settle after being passed over at Ole Miss last season.

Rest of the Over/Under Win Totals in the SEC

Auburn Tigers – 6.5

Over: -120

Under: -110

South Carolina – 6.5

Over: +115

Under: -145

Vanderbilt Commodores – 5.5

Over: -155

Under: +120

Kentucky Wildcats – 4.5

Over: -155

Under: +120

Mississippi State Bulldogs – 4.5

Over: -115

Under: -115

Arkansas Razorbacks – 4.5

Over: +135

Under: -175

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