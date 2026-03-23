Overhyped? Denny Hamlin sounds off new Darlington package, NASCAR fan expectations

Denny Hamlin believes that Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington was a little different than previous races at the track. On this week’s Actions Detrimental, Hamlin shared his thoughts on the new Darlington package and the expectations from NASCAR fans for the race.

“The arrow and the horsepower change were equal to me in what I felt different, and it was a very small change, as it was,” Denny Hamlin said. “The downforce was a bigger change than what the horsepower was, but it wasn’t that different. Still hard to pass, still a very narrow racetrack where you can’t get out of the way of the cars around you. But I thought what was encouraging about it was very similar to last week at Las Vegas, good cars drove from the back to the front, and that’s what we’ve been asking for.”

Hamlin continued, “The overall vibe is more positive than not. This is what we wanted. We knew that more horsepower, less downforce, lots of tire wear, you’re going to have cars dominate because somebody will hit that Rubik’s Cube just right, and 23XI [Racing] did.”

Hamlin is right about the good cars driving from the back to the front. An example of that on Sunday was Tyler Reddick, as he began Stage 2 at the rear due to an issue with his No. 45 Toyota, and he worked his way to the front en route to a victory.

How did fans feel about the NASCAR Cup Series Darlington race?

After the race, Reddick was asked whether the new package helped him win. ” It was harder to defend, in my opinion,” he said. “Brad [Keselowski] made a really good move on me in one and two. I feel like the move that Brad made on me in one and two with the old car would have kept me behind him. I would have lost the nose.”

The new package may have affected how fans viewed the Darlington race. Jeff Gluck of The Athletic created a poll on Monday, asking fans if Darlington was a good race. Of the 13,000-plus fans who voted, 77 percent said yes.