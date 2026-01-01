Packers HC Matt LaFleur provides update on CB Trevon Diggs making debut with team

The Green Bay Packers claimed All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs on waivers this week, and head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on when he will make his debut with the team. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, LaFleur said Diggs will practice on Thursday and “potentially” play against the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

“All hands on deck,” Matt LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of Packers.com. “You spend a lot of time with him in terms of trying to get him up, so they understand what their responsibility is. So we’ll spend a lot of time with him. I do think that’s a position where you can get acclimated pretty quickly and adjust pretty quickly. Hopefully, we can get that done.”

Trevon Diggs was a member of the Dallas Cowboys until the team waived him this week. In 66 career games in Dallas, the former Alabama star has recorded 240 tackles, 63 passes defended, 20 interceptions, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Diggs was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022, and he was selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2021.

Trevon Diggs is heading to the playoffs

“It was a culmination of multiple factors,” Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said when asked about the team waiving Diggs, per Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys’ official website. “Performance, other elements. He’s been an incredible player for this organization, and I really do, I truly do like Trevon a lot, I wish him nothing but the best, and I’m excited to see where he lands and watch him continue his career.”

Schottenheimer later added, “Trevon and I had a lot of hard conversations. It wasn’t always me, the one having the hard conversations, and that’s why I think I have a soft spot for Trevon, because we had some real difficult conversations, and sometimes we agreed to disagree. I don’t think I did not reach him, I think at the end of the day I look back on my time with Trevon as times that I enjoyed.”

If Diggs doesn’t play on Sunday, he will see action when the Packers compete in their playoff game the following weekend. Green Bay will be the No. 7 seed in the playoffs, meaning the team will be on the road for its entire postseason run. Diggs will be completing in the playoffs for the third time in his career.