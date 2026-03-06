Rashan Gary isn’t expecting to be a member of the Packers much longer. The longtime Green Bay defensive lineman wrote a goodbye letter to the franchise on Friday, signaling both sides are moving on from one another.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero made sure to note that Gary hasn’t been traded or release at this current moment, but that’s not changing the defender’s feelings. He wrote a heartfelt note and shared it to Instagram, which you can check out below, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X (formerly Twitter).

Packers edge Rashan Gary announced on IG that he is leaving Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/pMdNzeFr4z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2026

“Green Bay, when I got the call in 2019, it was one of the greatest moments of my life, and it always will be,” Gary posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget. Like all chapters in life, this one has come to an end.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years. The love, the energy, and the memories mean more than words can explain. On to my next stop – nowhere near done yet. All 6’5”, 275… can’t wait.”

However, there’s a caveat. Gary quickly deleted his original post. Now, the football world is waiting on pins and needles to see what it all means, and whether or not he’ll be with the team in 2026.

— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.

