Packers receive multiple requests to interview DC Jeff Hafley ahead of playoff game vs. Bears

With the firing of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Thursday, eight NFL teams currently have head coaching vacancies. Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is a popular name this hiring cycle.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans have put in requests to interview Hafley. The Packers travel to play the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card Round on Saturday, so Hafley can’t interview until next week.

Hafley, 46, is a candidate to become a head coach after a two-year run as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. Last season, the Packers had the No. 6 defense in the NFL. Green Bay finished the 2025 season with the No. 12 ranked defensive unit, allowing 311.8 yards per game and 21.2 points per game.

Jeff Hafley being circled for several head coaching vacancies

Hafley is one of many defensive coordinators gaining head coaching interest around the league. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler mentioned Hafley as the one coach he’s most confident will land a head coaching job this hiring cycle. Specifically, Fowler likes the fit with the New York Giants.

“I’ll go with Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley,” Fowler wrote last week. “He’s part of the cluster of strong defensive-minded candidates this cycle. He seems to have some traction in New York, too. I’ve heard his name linked to the Giants job a few times in my calls over the past week, and I expect him to be on their list. Hafley is also a geographical fit as a Montvale, New Jersey, native.”

Before joining the Packers, Hafley served as head coach at Boston College. The Eagles went 22-26 in four seasons under Hafley, peaking with a 7-6 finish in 2023.

Hafley on Wednesday spoke about the interest from teams with head coaching vacancies. While flattering, his main focus is on Chicago.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to focus on every minute that I have to give this organization and our players everything I got to go win this game,” Hafley said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.