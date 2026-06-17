Packers S Evan Williams to ride in IndyCar's Fastest Seat at Road America

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams will be part of the IndyCar universe this weekend. On Wednesday, IndyCar announced that Williams will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports before the start of the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America on Sunday, June 21.

The Fastest Seat in Sports is a custom IndyCar Series car with a special back passenger seat that leads the starting field of a race. Williams will join a long list of passengers, including Tom Brady, Lady Gaga, Channing Tatum, and Jon Bon Jovi.

GO PACK GO! 🧀🏈



Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams will take on the Fastest Seat in Sports at Road America this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4KALH8ct4i — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) June 17, 2026

Evan Williams is entering his third season with the Packers. He had a strong 2025 season, recording 100 tackles, four tackles for loss, five passes defended, and three interceptions. During his rookie season in 2024, Williams tallied 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defended, and one pick. His production in 2024 led to a selection to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

“He’s always been a pretty aware player,” Packers head coach LaFleur said of Williams in December, per Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “He’s got great instincts, but now just his knowledge of what we’re trying to get accomplished and then his ability to disguise and hold things and then on the snap, trigger. … The physicality that he’s brought to our defense has been pretty impressive.”

Evan Williams is a ‘special player’ for the Packers

“He’s a special player, man,” said Packers safety Xavier McKinney of Williams. “He’s done a hell of a job for this defense, for this team, and you just continue to see his growth within every game, within every practice, and you know that’s good for all of us.”

Before joining the Packers in 2024, Williams spent the 2023 season with the Oregon Ducks. In his one season at Oregon, Williams totaled 82 tackles, five tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two passes defended, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. He was selected to the Coaches All-Pac-12 Second Team and the Phil Steele All-Pac-12 Third Team.

Williams was a member of the Fresno State Bulldogs from 2019 to 2022. During the 2022 season, the California native recorded 66 tackles, six tackles for loss, a sack, four passes defended, and a blocked punt.