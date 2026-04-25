The Green Bay Packers have selected Alabama defensive back Domani Jackson with the No. 201 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Jackson was taken with a sixth round selection.

Jackson initially began his college career at USC, playing on the West coast. He logged 28 tackles in two seasons there before transferring to the SEC in search of a new opportunity.

Domani Jackson quickly became a standout player at Alabama, starting in 2024. He broke out with 52 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and nine passes defended.

That made him a regular contributor in the secondary and put him firmly on the NFL Draft radar. Jackson would return for his senior season and log 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a pass defended. While not quite as productive as 2024 on paper, he still had a major impact.

As a recruit, Domani Jackson was ranked as a Five Star Plus+ prospect and the No. 5 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 1 cornerback in the class and the top overall player from the state of California, hailing from Santa Ana (CA) Mater Dei.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Domani Jackson

Jackson put out some very quality tape at Alabama though, as noted, his 2024 season was more productive than 2025. Can he reach that level of output all the time at the next level?

The traits are there. Jackson is an elite athlete who moves very well, even if he’s sometimes a bit slow transitioning into phase in man coverage. Still, there’s a lot to like.

So what do the experts say? Well, the NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein evaluated Domani Jackson ahead of the draft:

“Jackson is a smooth athlete with good size and elite track speed. In totality, the play and production have failed to match the traits dating back to his days at USC (2022-2023), but his 2024 tape gives evaluators the best look at his ceiling.

“He can disrupt from press but can be a step slow to transition in-phase from man. Tampa 2 and deep-zone coverages suit him best. Scheme won’t matter as much as consistency and confidence for Jackson, though.”