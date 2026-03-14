Trade speculation surrounding Anthony Richardson continues to grow. The Indianapolis Colts are exploring their options, and one potential suitor may be emerging in the Green Bay Packers.

According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Richardson remains available via trade, though no deal is considered imminent. Holder reported that multiple teams have expressed interest in the former No. 4 overall pick, but the situation remains fluid as organizations finalize their rosters following the initial wave of free agency.

Among the teams to keep an eye on, Holder identified Green Bay as “one particular team to monitor” as the trade landscape develops. It certainly makes a bit of sense, considering Packers backup Malik Willis left for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding Richardson’s future has been building for weeks. Last month, Cameron Wolfe reported that Richardson and the Colts had mutually agreed to explore trade options, signaling that the former first-round selection’s time in Indianapolis could soon come to an end.

Richardson has appeared in just 17 games across three seasons with the Colts, making 15 starts while dealing with a series of injuries that limited his availability. In that span, the former Florida Gators standout threw for 2,400 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also showcasing his athletic ability with 634 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores.

His most recent setback came last season when he played only two games before suffering a fractured orbital bone that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. Despite those injuries, Richardson has reportedly been cleared to resume football activities. According to Nathan Brown, Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed the quarterback has been medically cleared since the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Colts’ quarterback situation also played a role in the trade discussions. Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones established himself as the team’s starter last season before suffering a torn Achilles tendon late in the year. In 12 complete games, Jones led Indianapolis to an 8–4 record while throwing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also added 164 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Given Jones’ performance and Richardson’s limited availability, a fresh start for the former top draft pick appears increasingly likely. It’s a sad twist, as Richardson entered the NFL with immense upside but relatively limited experience.

Prior to being drafted, he started just one full season at Florida in 2022, where he passed for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns with nine interceptions while leading the Gators to a 6–7 record. Even with that limited résumé, Richardson’s elite athletic traits helped him soar up draft boards.

Indianapolis selected him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft ahead of several players who later developed into stars. That list stings a bit, as it includes players like Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, Bijan Robinson, Jalen Carter, Jahmyr Gibbs and Christian Gonzalez.

Now, as trade talks quietly develop around the league, Richardson could soon get another opportunity to reshape his career. Potentially with a new franchise willing to bet on salvaging his long-term potential.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.