Panthers HC Dave Canales reveals he had skin cancer removed from nose
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales recently detailed the skin cancer diagnosis he had on his nose. While speaking to reporters this week, Canales said he underwent a procedure to remove a small spot of basal cell carcinoma.
“It’s a good reminder not to take these things for granted,” Canales said, per the Associated Press. “It was a basal cell type of skin cancer in a small spot, and they were able to get it off. So I’m really appreciative.”
Dave Canales was seen wearing a Band-Aid on his nose at minicamp. He said that the basal cell carcinoma was discovered after he had a routine skin cancer screening performed by the Panthers two months ago.
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Basal cell carcinoma is highly curable and the most common form of skin cancer, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. It’s slow-growing and rarely spreads to other parts of the body.
Canales also said that his mother dealt with skin cancer when she was in her 40s. The Panthers coach is 45.
We’ll have more on this story shortly.