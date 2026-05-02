Panthers not rushing Bryce Young extension after picking up option

The Carolina Panthers aren’t rushing anything with Bryce Young. However, they’re also not hiding how they feel about their franchise signal-caller.

The organization officially picked up Young’s fifth-year option this past week, locking him in through the 2027 season with a fully guaranteed $25.9 million salary for that year. It’s a move that provides both security and flexibility, and sets the stage for what comes next.

That “next” step? A potential long-term extension. Speaking to SiriusXM, Panthers GM Dan Morgan confirmed those conversations are already happening internally, even if there’s no immediate urgency to get a deal done.

“In terms of long-term contract, that’s something that we’re talking about here internally, and we’ll do it at the right time,” Morgan said. Alas, that timeline is telling.

With two years still remaining on the former Alabama quarterback’s deal, Carolina has the luxury of patience. While the franchise clearly believes in its former No. 1 overall pick, it’s also taking a measured approach before committing to a massive second contract.

Still, the confidence is there. Morgan pointed to Young’s growth, both on and off the field, as a major reason for optimism. Especially considering the circumstances surrounding his early career.

“Obviously he came into a really rough situation. … Coaching changes, a lot of shuffling around the building,” Morgan added. “But you see him just getting better and better every single year.”

That development has been gradual, but real. After a difficult rookie campaign, Young has steadily progressed, culminating in a 2025 season that saw him throw for over 3,000 yards while leading Carolina to an NFC South title and a playoff appearance.

More importantly, the organization has seen growth in areas that don’t always show up in the box score. Young’s shown strong leadership, as well as command of the team, and impressive processing when it comes to reading defenses..

“He’s such a good processor. … A guy that’s just a pleasure to have around the building,” Morgan added. “The operation’s getting faster every year. So we really feel like the arrow is up with Bryce.”

That phrase, “arrow is up,” captures where things stand. The Panthers aren’t reacting to one season. They’re evaluating the trajectory. And they’re doing so while continuing to build around him.

Carolina used multiple draft picks to bolster the offense this offseason, adding protection and weapons in an effort to accelerate Young’s development even further. All of it points to a franchise that believes it has its quarterback, but wanting to be certain before making a long-term financial commitment.

For now, the message is clear. Bryce Young is the guy in Carolina. The only question is when, not if, the next contract comes, and how massive it’ll be.