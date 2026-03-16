The Carolina Panthers are bringing back veteran punter Sam Martin for the 2026 season and beyond. According to The Insiders on the NFL Network (via Ian Rapoport), the Panthers and Martin have agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth up to $5 million.

Sam Martin joined the Panthers last year, signing a one-year contract after spending the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills. In 17 games, the former Appalachian State punter registered 47.2 yards per punt and had 27 punts inside the 20.

After Week 7, the NFL named Martin the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his work against the New York Jets. In the game, Martin punted six times for 276 yards with four punts landing inside the 20 to help the Panthers earn the 13-6 victory.

Before the start of the 2025 season, Martin revealed that Charlotte was already a second home. “My sister’s been here 15 or 20 years, all my college roommates live here, the kicking coach I’ve used since college lives here, so it couldn’t be a better fit at this point in my career,” Martin said last April, per Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “So, Charlotte’s always been kind of like a home away from home.”

Dave Canales shares his thoughts on Sam Martin

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters what he liked about Martin. “Consistency, steady,” he said. “We looked at his numbers with Johnny [Hekker], and you know, kick for kick, the averages were right around the same, so we just know what we can expect. Sam, in his history, he’s had to play outdoors, you know, in some pretty harsh environments. Charlotte doesn’t put him in that many really harsh weather situations, so we’re really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us and giving us some flexibility.”

Martin began his NFL career in 2013, when the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the draft. The 36-year-old was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2013 after posting 47.2 yards per punt on 72 punts with 22 punts inside the 20.

Martin spent seven seasons with the Lions before signing with the Denver Broncos in 2020. The Georgia native was in Denver for two seasons before joining the Bills in 2022.