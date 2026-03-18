A veteran quarterback is on the move in the NFL. Carolina Panthers signal-caller Andy Dalton is heading to a familiar NFC contender.

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers are trading Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick. The move had been widely expected after Carolina signed Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason, making Dalton expendable in a reshaped quarterback room.

For the Panthers, the deal represents some solid asset management. Rather than releasing Dalton outright, Carolina is able to recoup draft capital while continuing to retool its roster following a division-winning 2025 season. Dalton appeared in four games last year, completing just under 70% of his passes for 293 yards. He amassed one touchdown and one interception in a limited role.

Meanwhile, the Eagles add valuable experience behind their starter, bolstering a depth chart that already includes Tanner McKee. McKee had been mentioned in trade speculation throughout the offseason, and Dalton’s arrival provides Philadelphia with a proven veteran option as they prepare for another playoff push.

The move also comes amid an active stretch for Carolina, who have been aggressive in reshaping their roster. The team added AJ Dillon on a one-year deal on Wednesday as well, reinforcing a running back group that also includes Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne after Rico Dowdle’s departure.

Carolina has also made significant investments on defense, signing pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd in free agency. Those additions signal a franchise looking to build on momentum after capturing the NFC South and positioning itself as an emerging contender.

For Dalton, the trade offers a return to a competitive environment with a team firmly in win-now mode. While his role will be as a backup, his experience and steady presence could prove valuable over the course of a long season.

In the end, it’s a low-risk, win-win move. The Panthers gain future draft capital while continuing to reshape their roster, and the Eagles add a trusted veteran to solidify one of the most important positions in football. Even if it’s not their starter.