Wednesday brought a report from Mike McCarthy of FOS, saying ESPN and Disney are “considering” adding Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show to its Super Bowl LXI lineup next year. McCarthy added there are “rights hurdles” to get over before getting the official green light. Shortly after, McAfee himself responded.

“BREAKING: Source(s) tell me that the rights hurdle is very hurdle-able,” McAfee said via X. “Would be absolutely bonkers.”

McAfee doing this style of show would be nothing new for ESPN and Disney. He has done one in the college football world on multiple occasions. Multiple rounds of the College Football Playoff, including the national championship game, have seen McAfee and a cast of characters do an alternative broadcast. Doing so during the Super Bowl would be a completely different level, though.