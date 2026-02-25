Pat McAfee found himself on quite the hook for a recent bar tab at Miami club, E11EVEN. The ESPN personality paid for the United States men’s hockey team’s drinks after winning Olympic gold medals over Canada on Sunday. Now, he might be handing over another chunk of change if the women’s team, who did the same on Thursday, decides to throw a party.

“I had a lot of people in the comments that were mad about the US men’s team, saying, ‘Did you buy the US women’s team (drinks)?’ I would have,” McAfee said Wednesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “If I would’ve heard about something, I want to let you know, I would’ve.”

To this point, there is no public knowledge of the women’s team getting together back stateside. Rapper Flavor Fav is attempting to bring all of the women athletes who competed in Milan to Las Vegas, though. He posted a video on X Tuesday night, first mentioning team captain Hilary Knight. But the goal appears to be to get a good group of athletes together to celebrate Olympic accomplishments.

“ALL Female US Olympians and Paralympian medalists are invited out to celebrate in Viva Las Vegas for the SHE GOT GAME Weekend,” the rapper said via X. “Hit a guy up and LETZ GOOO.”

Maybe this is something Flavor Flav and McAfee will end up working together on. Either way, the bar tab of the women’s hockey team appears to be covered, either way. The bill could turn out to be quite expensive, something McAfee is not too concerned with.

US women’s hockey team beats Canada in overtime, wins gold medal

Nerves had to be setting in for the US women’s team in the Gold Medal game. Down 1-0 late in the third period, a goal was needed to avoid losing to bitter rival, Canada. And per usual, Knight found a way to come through in the clutch. She scored with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

From there, 3v3 took place, and tensions remained high. That was until Megan Keller picked up the puck just before the blue line. Keller then put on an insane move on the Canadian defender and sneaked the puck five-hole to win the game.

Instantly a hero, Keller was mobbed by teammates near the glass. The United States won the gold medal for the third time in its history, reclaiming the title from Canada.