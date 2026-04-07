Pat McAfee responded to CM Punk calling him “Magafee” on WWE Raw. On X/Twitter, McAfee shared a screenshot of what’s currently trending on the app, and “Pat MAGAfee” came in at No. 2. He then asked if it was about him.

“I just had a nice little dinner… Put girl dahn for bed,” McAfee wrote. “I come back to my phone. Is this about me?”

I just had a nice little dinner… Put girl dahn for bed.



I come back to my phone.



Is this about me? pic.twitter.com/HepqWtmPdr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 7, 2026

In the opening segment of WWE Raw, CM Punk cut a promo attacking Pat McAfee, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Punk did not appreciate McAfee attacking Cody Rhodes on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown and aligning himself with Randy Orton ahead of WrestleMania 42.

“Pat Magafee, you buggy whip-armed, no-brained hillbilly. You think you can come here to the business, my business of pro wrestling, and run your mouth? Well, you just wrote a check that your narrow ass can’t cash,” Punk said. “You wanna talk about ticket sales? Do me a favor, call up that agent that was foolish enough to shoehorn into this business and this show and tell him to lower the ticket prices.”

Pat McAfee praises Randy Orton ahead of ‘WrestleMania 42’

Before McAfee surprisingly attacked Rhodes, he said that his time in WWE might be over. On his show, the former NFL punter explained his role in the storyline.

“Let’s see how this goes. Let’s see what happens,” McAfee said, per Jeremy Lambert of Fightful. “You don’t think there are multiple layers to this s***? We don’t have a lot of time until Mania. Just a few weeks away from 15 world titles being secured by Randy Orton and the business being saved. I think we got off to a good start. 20 years of history between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, and Randy Orton is the greatest.”

Before his WWE SmackDown appearance, McAfee was last seen on WWE TV in September, doing commentary work for Wrestlealooza. He last competed in a match in May, losing to Gunther at Backlash in St. Louis. McAfee has done work for WWE since 2018 as a commentator and competitor.