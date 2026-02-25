Pat McAfee reportedly picks up massive Team USA hockey bar tab at Miami night club E11EVEN following gold medal

After celebrating the gold medal win over Canada inside Olympic Village in Milan, the party was just getting started for Team USA hockey. The team landed back stateside in Miami, heading to E11EVEN for another night together. Plenty of cigars and drinks went around between the team, none of which they ended up having to pay for.

Turns out, ESPN’s Pat McAfee was the one to cover Team USA’s bar tab for the evening. McAfee popped up on a screen at E11EVEN at one point, thanking the players for representing the country and saying his credit card would be the one point down. An unofficial number out there appears to be $150,000. Even if that’s not exactly right, you have to imagine a large number headed McAfee’s way.

“Boys, thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way,” McAfee said in a video played inside of the club. “It was an honor to watch you win. Enjoy the hell out of it. Tonight, all of your drinks are on me, @11Miami and the rest of the United States of America. Cheers, boys, we appreciate you.”