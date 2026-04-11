On Friday, ESPN’s Pat McAfee made an appearance at SmackDown in San Jose, California. McAfee’s appeared last Friday as well, revealing himself to be Randy Orton’s mystery phone caller.

The pair attacked undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. The shocking move officially cemented McAfee’s heel status, and fans weren’t shy to greet him with a chorus of boos on Friday night.

Of course, McAfee seemingly soaked up the disdain and returned the favor with two middle fingers to every spectator in the SAP Center. Following his abrasive arrival, McAfee loosed a tirade against CM Punk.

CM PUNK IS ALL TALK NO ACTION



I AM A MAN OF ACTION #SmackDown https://t.co/lHhcn76bgR pic.twitter.com/o2hqqjn1ue — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 11, 2026

Despite the crowd’s best efforts to voice their support for CM Punk, McAfee refused to relent, referring to the longtime wrestler as a “fraud.” Specifically, McAfee targeted Punk’s ethics, claiming his love for fans is nothing more than a facade.

In an effort to prove he’s the “good guy,” McAfee announced that he’d partnered with Ram to discount all WrestleMania tickets by 25% until Monday evening. WrestleMania will take place on Saturday, April 18.

McAfee’s efforts went unappreciated and fans continued to boo him. After the crowd could hardly muster anymore, Cody Rhodes made an appearance in the ring to confront McAfee.

The back-and-forth between the two massive personalities crescendoed when McAfee claimed he’d never return to the WWE ring again if Randy Orton doesn’t win WrestleMania later this month. Naturally, Rhodes accepted the proposition.

But, before Rhodes could celebrate too much, Orton appeared in the arena and dragged Rhodes’ friend and famous country music artist, Jelly Roll, by his feet toward the ring. When Rhodes attempted to help his friend, Orton and McAfee pounced on the champion and beat him relentlessly.

The duo only left Rhodes alone once he’d dropped his belt in the ring and they were able to escape with it. With smiles on their faces, McAfee and Orton drove away from the venue with the championship belt in hand.

Now, Orton will prepare to legitimately secure the belt at WrestleMania 42 on April 18. A win would give Orton a 15th world championship under the WWE banner — third all-time behind Ric Flair (16) and John Cena (17). It’s no secret who Pat McAfee will be rooting for.