Pat McAfee trolls Bill Belichick, Nick Saban over Cleveland Browns tenure on ESPN College GameDay
With the College Football Playoff national championship taking place Monday night, ESPN College GameDay is welcoming a few active head coaches to the desk. One of those turned out to be North Carolina‘s Bill Belichick. He will be a part of an ACC Network broadcast, breaking down the game between Indiana and Miami.
But just around two hours before kickoff, Belichick had some fun with the GameDay crew. At one point, Nick Saban brought up that nobody gives him and Belichick credit for what they did with the Cleveland Browns. Laughs ensued from everyone on the panel.
So, when Belichick’s appearance was wrapping up, Pat McAfee decided to jokingly give them some credit. Another hilarious moment on the show, while also giving love to two of the greatest coaches to ever do it.
“Before we get him out of here, I think we should,” McAfee began. “Both of them are going into the Hall of Fames, basically the same year. What you guys did in Cleveland. Man. That needs to be talked about.”
Belichick spent five seasons in Cleveland as the head coach. Only five of those were winning campaigns, never topping what was the AFC Central at the time. One playoff appearance did come under Belichick, winning in the Wild Card Round vs., ironically, the New England Patriots, before losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In total, exactly 80 regular season games were coached by Belichick in Cleveland. Only 36 of those resulted in wins.
Saban was a part of the coaching staff for four seasons as the defensive coordinator. Between him and Belichick, steady improvement came throughout the stint. By the 1994 season, the Browns were No. 1 in points against and seventh in yards allowed. A historically good defensive season for them, resulting in an 11-5 record and the previously mentioned playoff appearance.
Ever since Belichick left, there has not been much success for the Browns. Only three playoff appearances have come since the franchise came back in 1999. Kevin Stafanski, who was just fired and then hired by the Atlanta Falcons, got a Wild Card victory over the Steelers in 2020. But for the most part, a lot of losing seasons.
So, Saban started the interview by looking for some credit for his efforts alongside Belichick. Even if McAfee was being sarcastic, some got thrown their way. Hopefully, Belichick and Saban went on to accomplish a little bit more in their careers.