Less than a month after hinting that the business may have passed him by, Pat McAfee made a surprising return to WWE on Friday night during SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 42. All of a sudden, McAfee looks to be playing a starring role in one of the main events.

McAfee’s return interrupted a brawl between WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his WrestleMania opponent, Randy Orton. Rhodes appeared to be getting the better of his challenger before turning around to an RKO shirt-wearing, belt-buckled Pat McAfee in sunglasses — who promptly kicked Rhodes below the belt.

After the show ended, McAfee took to social media to make a bold wager on his wrestling career based on the outcome of the match. McAfee’s career now appears to be on the line as Orton chases his 15th world championship.

“How about that, marks? (I’ll) never be back on any wrestling television if Randy Orton loses at WrestleMania,” McAfee said after SmackDown. “I don’t know how long business will last if that happens, but I will never come back. I am here on a mission to motivate a 6-foo-5, 280-pound monster to lead the WWE. My friend, the legend killer, the GOAT, Randy Orton.”

After the beatdown from Orton and Rhodes, the WWE Champion stormed down to the ring later in the show to take out Kit Wilson with a Cross Rhodes. He took a mic and sent a message right to the ESPN personality: “Pat McAfee can kiss my a**!”

McAfee’s surprise return revealed him to be the mystery caller who has been advising Orton over the past couple of weeks. McAfee’s return wasn’t well-received online, and Rhodes’ words outlined that. He compared McAfee’s surprise return to if the NWO chose Disco Inferno as its third man over Hulk Hogan.

Still, McAfee appears confident Orton will end up besting his former friend in the main event of WrestleMania. A win would put Orton squarely in third place all-time in world championship wins under the WWE banner, behind John Cena (17) and Ric Flair (16).

“Tickets available now,” McAfee said. “(The) most important match in the history of this business happens in Las Vegas, Nevada. Come watch it live.”

WrestleMania 42 is set for April 18 and April 19 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The match is expected to headline night one.