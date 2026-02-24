Patrick Beverley will not face charges after assault accusations against sister

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley will not face charges following his November arrest for felony assault, a grand jury in Fort Bend County ruled. Beverley had been facing accusations of choking and punching his 15-year-old sister.

The jury no-billed Beverley, which means there wasn’t sufficient evidence to allow the prosecution of charges. Initially, Beverley’s sister told officials that he took her out of a bedroom by the neck and slammed her body against the walls of an open room area before striking her in the face.

“That is what happened today, when a grand jury sitting in Fort Bend County no-billed Patrick, effectively ending the case,” Beverley’s attorneys, Rusty Hardin and Letitia Quinones-Hollins, told TMZ.

“Patrick wants everyone to know that he would never do anything to harm his sister and that he is very grateful that the grand jury has recognized that with their no-bill. He is thankful for all who prayed for him and supported him during this time. He is glad that the process was allowed to work as it did and his hope is that with these charges behind him now, his name and reputation will be restored.”

According to an initial report on the arrest by TMZ, Beverley’s sister told officials that she left the home in the middle of the night without permission to see her boyfriend, Aiden Hilderbrand, at a nearby park. When she returned home, her mother, Lisa, told her to enter her room before telling her to call Hilderbrand and tell him to come pick her up.

When Hilderbrand arrived, he was told to come inside. Lisa called Patrick Beverley to come to the home where Beverley allegedly yelled at his sister before he “grabbed her by her neck with both hands, and picked her up off the ground, by having her feet come up from the floor.”

Now, these charges won’t stay on Beverley’s permanent record. Everyone involved will look to move on from the incident moving forward.

Beverley played in the NBA from 2013-2024, cutting his teeth with the Houston Rockets before stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. He currently plays for the the PAOK basketball club competing in the Greek Basketball League.