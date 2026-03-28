Patrick Mahomes injury update: NFL insider reveals latest in Chiefs QB's recovery

Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL toward the end of the Chiefs regular season last year. However, recent videos show he’s already back on the field and throwing against air just three months after surgery.

With the former NFL MVP’s rehab appearing ahead of schedule, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained where Mahomes stands in his recovery. His goal, after all, is to start for the Chiefs during their season opener.

“This man has already started some light throwing some drop backs just three months after reconstructive knee surgery to repair an ACL and an LCL,” Fowler said. “So, a pretty serious deal where he’s trying to get back Week 1. That is not a slam dunk, because the Chiefs don’t want to rush this. They want to make sure he’s good to go.”

Fowler explained that the Chiefs plan to take his recovery month by month ahead of the season opener in September. As it stands, Mahomes has been “aggressively rehabbing” his knee this offseason in preparation for his recovery goal.

“He’s been a fixture in the Chiefs building trying to get after it,” Fowler continued. “They traded for Justin fields because they feel like, ‘Hey, he’s got good experience.’ (He could) be a good fit in Andy Reid’s offense. If he has to start maybe one game, four games early in the year, they feel good about that. But they’re leaving the light on for Mahomes to make his way back Week 1, potentially.”

As it stands, this is the first major injury for Mahomes since entering the NFL in 2017. He became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018 and has led the team to either the AFC Championship or Super Bowl in the last seven seasons before 2025-26.

In his career, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls, been named Super Bowl MVP three times, won the NFL MVP award twice, selected to the Pro Bowl six times and has been selected to the All-Pro Team three times. After a down season last year — Mahomes and company will look to come out strong once again this fall.

