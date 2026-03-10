Patrick Mahomes reacts to incredible defensive play from Bobby Witt Jr. in World Baseball Classic

Bobby Witt Jr. is putting on a show Monday night in the World Baseball Classic. The United States walked into Daikin Park in Houston facing its toughest test of the tournament thus far: Mexico. Paul Skenes found himself on the mound, and right when Mexico thought they were going to produce some offense, Witt pops up out of nowhere.

With a runner on first base, Mexico catcher Alejandro Kirk hit a groundball in the hole. Witt made an incredible diving play to his left and secured the ball. Which would have been good enough on its own. What Witt did next turned out to be even better, throwing Kirk out to put two away in the inning.

Reaction from social media began to pour in. The Team USA shortstop, who normally plays for the Kansas City Royals, making that spectacular play gained a ton of buzz. Even from a certain quarterback in Witt’s own city, Patrick Mahomes.

The message from Mahomes via X was a simple one. “Dawg!” Mahomes said before tagging Witt.