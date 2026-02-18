Report: Patrick Mahomes restructures contract, lessens blow on Kansas City Chiefs salary cap
The Kansas City Chiefs have restructured the contract of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. According to Over the Cap, Kansas City has lowered his 2026 salary cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million, freeing up $43.56 million in cap space.
The Chiefs created the cap space by converting $54.45 million of Mahomes’ 2026 salary into a signing bonus. This will be the fourth season running that Kansas City will have restructured Mahomes’ contract to give it more spending flexibility.
Such is life when you’re in a Super Bowl window like the Chiefs are, though the four-time champions took a significant step back in 2025. Kansas City finished 6-11, ending the regular season on a six-game losing streak.
Patrick Mahomes recovering from major injury
In Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Mahomes underwent surgery the next day, putting him at risk of being available for the start of the 2026 season.
Top 10
- 1New
Best in College Sports
Ranking top brands/influencers
- 2
OU hires RB coach
DeMarco Murray replaced
- 3Hot
Jaden Rashada
Settles NIL lawsuit vs. Billy Napier
- 4
Parker Sutherland
Cause of death revealed
- 5Trending
2026 Bowl Projections
Way-Too-Early predictions
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Mahomes told reporters in January that the rehab was going “great,” and doctors have to hold him back from pushing harder. Mahomes added he wants to be ready for the Chiefs’ Week 1 matchup, but the doctors said he has a “long way to go.”
“He’ll attack it, just like he does everything else,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said about Mahomes’ recovery. “There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury, and they’ve done pretty well after they came back. He’ll get after it, and he’s got good people here to rehab him. He’ll be right on top of all of that. As long as the surgery goes well, as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him, just because of those factors.”
Mahomes will be back in 2026. Clearly, the roster around him needs upgrading. Expect the Chiefs to be aggressive this offseason as they look to get back to the postseason.