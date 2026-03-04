Patrick Mahomes shares blunt response after Chiefs trade All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie to Rams

Patrick Mahomes didn’t need many words to sum up his reaction. Shortly after news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs were trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, the star quarterback took to social media with a brief but telling response.

“Damn..” Mahomes wrote via X (formerly Twitter). The blunt reaction came after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kansas City and Los Angeles are finalizing a deal that will send McDuffie to the Rams.

In return, the Chiefs will receive a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), fifth- and sixth-round selections, as well as a 2027 third-round pick. McDuffie is also expected to sign a long-term contract extension with the Rams, a deal that could make him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL.

The move marks the end of a standout run in Kansas City for the 25-year-old defensive back. Selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, McDuffie quickly developed into one of the league’s most versatile corners. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2023 while playing primarily in the slot before transitioning outside and earning Second-Team All-Pro recognition the following season.

According to Pro Football Focus, McDuffie ranks second among all NFL cornerbacks with a 90.2 coverage grade since entering the league. In his final season with the Chiefs, he posted strong all-around marks, including a 74.7 coverage grade, 78.5 run-defense grade and an elite 83.1 tackling grade.

Despite his production, McDuffie had surfaced as a potential trade candidate this offseason as Kansas City looks to reshape its roster and create additional salary-cap flexibility. Mahomes, meanwhile, continues his recovery from a major knee injury suffered late last season.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP tore both his ACL and LCL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers and underwent surgery shortly afterward. The quarterback said in January that rehab was progressing well, though doctors have urged patience as he works his way back toward a potential Week 1 return in 2026.

“There have been some pretty good quarterbacks who have had the same injury,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said earlier this offseason. “He’ll get after it, and he’s got good people here to rehab him.”

As Kansas City prepares for a pivotal offseason around its franchise quarterback, the McDuffie trade signals that changes are coming. And based on Mahomes’ reaction, it’s clear at least one of them caught him by surprise.

— On3’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.