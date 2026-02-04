Going back to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys very clearly needed a cornerback. Two names were at the top of the board — Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain. Both of them were linked to Dallas throughout the process, only to not make it to pick No. 10. Certainly not how the Cowboys drew it up, at least on the outside.

But Surtain went into draft night thinking Dallas would be the team to select him. He admitted as such this week during the Super Bowl. Apparently, there was not much communication between Surtain and the Denver Broncos before his name was called by Roger Goodell at No. 9 overall.

“I would say this,” Surtain said. “I thought I was going to be a Cowboy. I didn’t know I was going to be a Bronco. Just through the whole process. Because Denver never called me or texted me through the whole process whatsoever. So, initially, I thought that, and surprise, I’m a Bronco.”

To say the move has worked out well for Surtain would be an understatement. Denver has helped mold him into one of the best players in the NFL. Surtain is already a two-time first-team All-Pro and even won Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. Four straight Pro Bowls are now on the resume, followed by a second-team All-Pro selection this season.

Surtain also signed a contract extension with the Broncos, meaning he does not plan on leaving the Mile High City anytime soon. Over the next four year, Surtain can make up to $96 million. Of that, $77.5 million is guaranteed. Not a bad deal for either side — Surtain gets paid, while Denver keeps a lockdown corner on the roster through the 2029 season.

As for Dallas, they wound up selecting an All-Pro player as well. A trade back to No. 12 meant then-linebacker Micah Parsons was there for the taking out of Penn State. Parsons burst onto the scene himself, enjoying five great seasons with the Cowboys before getting traded to the Green Bay Packers last offseason.

The cornerback selection for Dallas came in the second round, taking Kentucky‘s Kelvin Joseph. He is no longer with the franchise, last playing for the DC Defenders in the UFL.

In a different world, Surtain makes it one more spot and he is a Cowboy. Who knows how different the franchise would look, especially since Dallas is currently struggling in the secondary.