Turns out the purported off-field relationship between New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini isn’t a new thing for the pair. New photos released by the New York Post’s Page Six appear to show Vrabel and Russini kissing at a New York City bar in 2020.

These old pictures, which were reportedly taken inside a dimly lit Tribeca Tavern on March, 11, 2020, come roughly two weeks after Page Six released pictures of Russini and Vrabel hugging and holding hands during a recent vacation at a luxury hotel in Arizona. Those pictures set off a series of events that included Russini’s resignation from her role covering the NFL for The Athletic, as well as Vrabel’s late Wednesday announcement that he’d be stepping away from the team to seek counseling.

“They were kissing and they were all over each other,” an alleged “eyewitness” reportedly told Page Six. “He had a ring on.”

Vrabel was married to wife, Jenn, at the time of the 2020 encounter, and was two years into his six-year stint as the Tennessee Titans head coach (2018-23). Meanwhile, Russini, who was covering the Titans for ESPN at the time, was roughly six months away from marrying her now-husband Kevin Goldschmidt.

Check out the photos below and decide for yourself:

Dianna Russini and married Mike Vrabel caught kissing at NYC bar in bombshell new photos — taken 6 years before scandal https://t.co/WIPOoGKAWF pic.twitter.com/4j1UpviNuy — New York Post (@nypost) April 23, 2026

Mike Vrabel seeking counseling, to miss Day 3 of NFL Draft after controversial photos surface

Vrabel, the Patriots’ second-year head coach, announced he’s taking some time away from the organization and will miss the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday to seek counseling after new pictures posted by Page Six sparked further inflamed speculation about an improper relationship with Russini.

Vrabel, who has two sons with his wife, plans to be with his family this weekend outside of Massachusetts, ESPN reported. Vrabel also released a statement late Wednesday, one day after addressing the media about the viral speculation Tuesday.

“As I said the other day, I promised my family, this organization and this team that I was going to give them the best version of me that I can possibly give them,” Vrabel said in his statement. “In order to do so, I have committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend. This is something that I have given a lot of thought to and is something I would advise a player to do if I was counseling them.

“I have always wanted to lead by example, and I believe this is what I have to do to be the best husband, father and coach that I possibly can be. This is not an easy thing for me to admit, but it is one that I know will make me a better person. I appreciate the support that everyone has given me and promise a stronger resolve as a result.”

This decision follows new photos released by Page Six earlier Wednesday that purport to show Vrabel and Russini having breakfast alone at the same Arizona resort on March 28, which would seem to counter their initial statements about a group outing.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.