New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel may have celebrated the team’s playoff win a little too hard, as he was left bleeding after embracing a player. The incident occurred after Patriots defensive lineman Milton Williams sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to seal the 16-3 victory. On the sidelines, Williams hit Vrabel’s lip with his helmet when the two embraced, and that led to a bloody lip for the head coach.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Mike Vrabel discussed the incident with Williams. “We talked to him about being willing to spill some blood out there,” he said. “The big dogs come out in January. I think [Williams ] took that to heart in the way that he played the game and the way that he finished the game. He came over and got me pretty good. That’s what happens.

Williams was one of the reasons the Patriots are advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs. He finished the game with three tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Williams joined the Patriots this year after spending the last four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

