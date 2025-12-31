Patriots HC Mike Vrabel reacts to sudden legal troubles for Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is showing his support for Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore, as both players are dealing with legal issues. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Vrabel was asked about his thoughts on both players while the team prepares for the final game of the regular season and the playoffs.

“We understand there are allegations. We also want to support each and every player, each and every coach,” Mike Vrabel said, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. “Haven’t heard anything that would keep either player from the game. “I’m confident that we will be able to focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

Stefon Diggs faces charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery, stemming from an incident that happened on Dec. 2. He is accused of hitting and choking a woman who was working as his personal chef. Diggs is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Jan. 23, for his arraignment. That date is two days before the AFC Championship game.

Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge. The alleged incident took place in Mansfield, Mass., on Aug. 8. The victim, who had been in a relationship with Barmore, said that the Patriots defensive lineman was angry at her for the temperature in his bedroom. The two also got into an argument over food. The woman said Barmore grabbed her phone from her hand as she attempted to leave the home. She intended to open the door and scream for help, but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor,” according to charging documents.

Mike Vrabel and the Patriots staying focused after winning AFC East

As Diggs and Barmore deal with their legal issues, Vrabel and the Patriots will continue to work this week and get ready to take on the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale. If they beat the Dolphins and the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers, then the Patriots will clinch the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.

On Monday, Vrabel talked about his team celebrating being AFC East champions while also staying focused. “It was about 15 minutes to get a picture, the shirts passed out, the hats passed out, and the pictures organized, but other than that, back to work, focused on the Dolphins, focused on who we may have and a plan that we’ll have to try to put together to improve,” he said.

“And I think that’s the biggest thing, is just trying to really target the things that can reasonably be improved from a technical standpoint and just things that come up throughout the game that we’ve maybe been working on and that we’ve seen or saw, and then some things that we’ve maybe been working on that haven’t showed up.”