Photos of New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini have taken the internet by storm. Vrabel and Russini were captured on camera by Page Six of the New York Post at a luxury hotel in Arizona, interacting with each other. One had them holding hands, another saw the two hugging, before hopping into the pool for some relaxation.

Statements have since been released by the two on the matter. Vrabel calls the assumptions being made “laughable” and did not provide much comment. Russini then said this was just a standard interaction between a journalist and a source.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

The 2026 NFL Annual League Meetings recently took place in Phoenix. Vrabel was down there representing the Patriots, while Russini helped The Athletic cover the entire league. Page Six said Russini was at the hotel with two other friends following a hiking trip, while Vrabel drove over two hours to the hotel with a friend of his own.

More on Mike Vrabel, first season as head coach of New England Patriots

Vrabel took some time away from coaching after being fired by the Tennessee Titans. Eventually, the Patriots’ job opened up, and Vrabel jumped on the opportunity. He returned to the place where some of his best days were spent as a player. To say his first season in charge was a success would be an understatement.

New England quickly turned into the NFL’s surprise team, finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record. An AFC East title was back in their possession for the first time since 2019, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were still involved.

But as usual with the Patriots, the playoffs are where people are judged. Thankfully for Vrabel and his team, they passed with flying colors. Three victories put them into the Super Bowl. New England beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round before taking care of business in the Divisional Round vs. the Houston Texans. Finally, a snowy afternoon in Denver propelled them to beat the Broncos on the road.

Unfortunately, the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks did not go so well. But Vrabel and everyone else involved will expect to once again be in contention in 2026.