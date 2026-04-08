Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was recently seen at a luxury hotel in Arizona with prominent NFL reporter Dianna Russini. In photos captured by a “spy” for Page Six in the New York Post, the two were holding hands and hugging one another. Eventually, some pool time closed out the pictures posted by the outlet.

The 2026 NFL Annual League Meetings recently took place in Phoenix. Vrabel was down there representing the Patriots, while Russini helped The Athletic cover the entire league. Page Six got more information on why the two were at the hotel in the first place — as friends.

“Both Russini and Vrabel insist they were there with friends and say they simply weren’t visible in the pictures,” the original report from Page Six said. “A source close to Russini says she was staying at the hotel during a hiking trip with two female pals. One of Vrabel’s friends told Page Six that they and the coach drove up to Sedona for the day with another pal and that they all drove back to their own hotel, some two hours away, after hanging out with Russini and her gang.”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and Athletic reporter Dianna Russini were seen holding hands and hugging while at a luxury hotel pool in pictures obtained by the New York Post. Vrabel and Russini and both married.



“Both Russini and Vrabel insist they were there with friends and say… pic.twitter.com/OmbDBH2PR1 — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) April 7, 2026

More on Mike Vrabel, first season as head coach of New England Patriots

Vrabel took some time away from coaching after being fired by the Tennessee Titans. Eventually, the Patriots’ job opened up, and Vrabel jumped on the opportunity. He returned to the place where some of his best days were spent as a player. To say his first season in charge was a success would be an understatement.

New England quickly turned into the NFL’s surprise team, finishing the regular season with a 14-3 record. An AFC East title was back in their possession for the first time since 2019, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady were still involved.

But as usual with the Patriots, the playoffs are where people are judged. Thankfully for Vrabel and his team, they passed with flying colors. Three victories put them into the Super Bowl. New England beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round before taking care of business in the Divisional Round vs. the Houston Texans. Finally, a snowy afternoon in Denver propelled them to beat the Broncos on the road.

Unfortunately, the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks did not go so well. But Vrabel and everyone else involved will expect to once again be in contention in 2026.