Patriots owner Robert Kraft does not receive enough votes for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not selected for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Like his former coach Bill Belichick, neither will be apart of the Class of 2026.
Kraft and the Patriots are gearing up for Super Bowl LX this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. New England went from last place in the AFC East last year to the top this season.
Kraft hired Mike Vrabel, bringing the former Patriot home, as the head coach. He made an instant impact in Foxborough.
“Robert Kraft, like Bill Belichick, did not receive enough votes to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026,” Schefter said on Get Up. “So like Belichick, he will be forced to wait another year and interestingly enough, this is a case where the voting was switched this year. The 50 Hall of Fame voters were asked to pick three of the five finalists in a senior category, a coach category, a player category.
“And in an inadvertent way, it almost was as if Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft were pitted against each other and they wound up canceling each other out, and neither one gets it. And in a year where the New England Patriots go from last to first, where they arrive at the Super Bowl, many would have thought that Bill Belichick certainly would have gotten into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, he did not. The Patriots were purchased by Robert Kraft in 1994 and in the early days, he refused to move the team to St. Louis. Over the last three decades, New England has arguably been the most successful franchise in the NFL. To this day, the Patriots have appeared in 11 Super Bowls under Kraft’s watch. The vast majority came under Belichick, who led New England, along with Tom Brady, to six championships. This year, with Vrabel at the helm and second-year QB Drake Maye under center, the Patriots look for their first title in this new era. However, even if the 84-year-old Kraft sees another Lombardi come back to his office, he’ll have to wait until at least 2027 for the Hall of Fame.
