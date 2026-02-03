New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was not selected for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Like his former coach Bill Belichick, neither will be apart of the Class of 2026.

Kraft and the Patriots are gearing up for Super Bowl LX this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks. New England went from last place in the AFC East last year to the top this season.

Kraft hired Mike Vrabel, bringing the former Patriot home, as the head coach. He made an instant impact in Foxborough.

“Robert Kraft, like Bill Belichick, did not receive enough votes to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026,” Schefter said on Get Up. “So like Belichick, he will be forced to wait another year and interestingly enough, this is a case where the voting was switched this year. The 50 Hall of Fame voters were asked to pick three of the five finalists in a senior category, a coach category, a player category.