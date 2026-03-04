Stefon Diggs‘ stay in New England will be short-lived. According to a report from the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots plan to release him after the start of the league year next week.

Pelissero reports that the team has informed the four-time Pro Bowler of its plans. Diggs will undoubtedly find a market for his services after recording his seventh year with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2025.

He helped fuel New England’s run to Super Bowl LX. Stefon Diggs led the team in receiving with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The first two marks were both team-highs.

Diggs had initially signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England. He inked that deal on March 28.

But there have been off-the-field headlines for the four-time Pro Bowler, as well. Diggs pleaded not guilty last month to felony strangulation and other charges. He was sued over an alleged assault just prior to the Super Bowl.

The charges stemmed from an alleged dispute with a woman who used to work for him. The woman, who worked as Stefon Diggs’ personal chef, alleged that he slapped and choked her following a salary dispute.

The woman went to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16, 14 days after the incident allegedly happened on Dec. 2. She alleged that Diggs “entered her unlocked bedroom” after the two had ongoing text messages over money that was owed to her.

As they began to discuss this, Stefon Diggs allegedly became angry and then “smacked her across the face.” The woman said that she tried to push him away, but Diggs then allegedly “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”

The police report then said, “At that point, the male threw her onto the bed. He said something to the effect of ‘Thought so.’ And then she told him that she still hasn’t been paid. At that point, the male said ‘Lies’ and walked out of the room.”

Diggs’ arraignment was originally slated for Jan. 23, but was moved to Feb. 13 after the New England Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX. New England lost to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13. Diggs caught three passes for 37 yards. He is scheduled to next appear for a pretrial hearing on April 1.

