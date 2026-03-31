Drake Maye will have a new look this offseason. On Tuesday, the New England Patriots quarterback got a buzzcut to help raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Maye’s wife, Ann Michael, had the honors of making the first run through Maye’s hair before a barber took the razor to finish the job. While Maye’s hair will grow back by the time the 2026 season begins, he’ll be rocking a shaved head this spring and early summer.

As long as Maye’s hair isn’t the secret to his spectacular spirals, Patriots fans will be happy with any hairdo Maye decides to rock. The former North Carolina standout was spectacular in his sophomore NFL effort last season.

.@DrakeMaye2 got a new look to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital ❤️



(via @cpriceglobe) pic.twitter.com/HMAdhJkd3l — NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2026

He started in all 21 of the Patriots’ games and led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 2018. In the regular season, Maye completed 72.0% of his pass attempts for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, compared to eight interceptions. Additionally, he recorded four rushing TDs.

The Patriots posted a 14-3 regular-season record and carried no shortage of momentum into the playoffs. Unfortunately for New England fans, Maye had a lackluster showing in the Super Bowl.

In the 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Maye completed 27 of his 43 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions. He was sacked six times and turned the ball over on a fumble.

Alas, it’s worth noting that Maye was battling a shoulder injury in the days leading up to the enormous game. When asked about the issue ahead of the Super Bowl, Maye downplayed it, but it could’ve affected his performance.

The Super Bowl loss will only give Drake Maye more motivation as he heads into his third NFL season. For his efforts in 2025, Maye finished as runner-up in MVP voting. In February, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel revealed what he’d like to see Maye improve upon this offseason.

“Taking an active role instead of me or Josh making corrections,” Vrabel said. “I think that’s something Drake wants to be able to do, is correct himself, but also the players that are out there with him. It’s something that I think is — and that goes throughout the team, is to try to hold each other accountable. That’s always when you kind of know that what you have is a good football team or one that has potential, is when they’re close enough and knowledgeable enough to hold each other accountable.”