Patriots release statement on Mike Vrabel's decision to miss Day 3 of NFL Draft to enter counseling

The New England Patriots have released a statement after Mike Vrabel said he plans to miss Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft to seek counseling. His decision came after photos of the head coach with former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini appeared in Page Six earlier this month.

In a statement to ESPN late Thursday night, Vrabel said he would not be in the Patriots’ facility on Saturday as he enters counseling. He told reporter Mike Reiss it’s a step toward achieving his goal of being the best version of himself for his family in light of the situation.

The Patriots voiced their support for Vrabel in their statement released Thursday, hours before Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Vrabel is out, Eliot Wolf and the front office will take the lead for Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

Statement from Patriots:



“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 23, 2026

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being,” the statement read. “Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”

The Patriots’ statement also came after Page Six published new photos of Vrabel and Russini, apparently from March 2020. At the time, Vrabel was with the Tennessee Titans, and the new pictures appear to show them kissing while at a “hole in the wall” bar in New York City.

Vrabel spoke publicly this week for the first time since the initial photos ran. He called it a “personal and private matter” and confirmed he spoke with the Patriots players about the situation on Monday.

“I first want to begin by saying thank you, thank you for your patience that you’ve shown in a personal and private matter,” Vrabel said. “Obviously with everybody involved, that’s not easy for you, and I respect that, and I appreciate your efforts in doing so. I understand I could have addressed you guys sooner. It was important to me have a conversation with the players, which I did yesterday, very candidly, as we began our offseason program, which everyone is excited to be a part of …

“The player’s availability, it was never my intention to have them speak to you or address you before I did, and so I asked him to come today. I also don’t want to take away from the draft. This is an important time for us and the organization, and the excitement and the joy that those players are going to have that we bring onto our football team, they’re starting an amazing journey, one that should be celebrated as we welcome them onto our team.”