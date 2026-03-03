Paul Finebaum on potential Stephen A. Smith run for President: 'He's serious'

While some might not believe Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum does when it comes to the famed sports commentator running for President. Yes, we mean President of the United States.

In the current political era, it’s hard to rule anyone out on the Republican or Democratic side at this rate. Smith could, funny enough, make it two TV hosts in a row this century after President Donald Trump’s second term.

Finebaum claimed Smith is “serious” about making a run for the 2028 cycle. If it happens, Finebaum would love to see Stephen A. remain on television during his presidency!

“Well, I’m here to tell you he’s serious,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. “I’m not speaking for him, although I do speak to him; he is very serious about it. And he may be naive, or he may be crazy, or maybe all those things, but he believes that he can merge the extremes together, and that’s where he is right now. And I know enough, and you guys know enough about politics, and that is often the most narrow and difficult road. But I think if he does run, I hope ESPN allows him to keep doing a show every day, don’t you?”

Stephen A. Smith for President?

If he were to run, Smith would run as a Democrat. He revealed that stance to CBS’ Robert Costa. He explained why.

“I couldn’t see myself running as a member of the GOP,” Smith told Costa. I’m a fiscal conservative. I can’t stand high taxes, but I’m a social liberal in the same breath because I believe in living and let live. I pay attention to the desolate and disenfranchised … Yes, I like strong borders. That’s absolutely true. We never needed open borders, but we don’t need it to be completely closed either. We are a gorgeous mosaic.”

Finebaum recently teased a run for the U.S. Senate last year, but decided against it. He wasn’t the only one to praise Smith’s potential, though, as President Trump did the same.

“I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important,” Trump said. “People watch him. You know, a lot of these Democrats I watch, I say they have no chance. I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates. And I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.”

Right now, since 2026 just began, it’s anyone’s guess for the 2028 presidential election. There are no clear-cut candidates in either major party now that President Trump’s final term will end in two years.