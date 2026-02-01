Paul Skenes will be pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic next month. In the meantime, he’s been staying active throwing batting practice against… Livvy Dunne?

That’s right, Dunne recently decided to give batting against her Cy Young award-winning boyfriend a try. She posted the result on TikTok with the caption “the ultimate test of trust,” to go along with it.

The video showed just one pitch, which appeared to be a fast ball right down the plate for a strike. Dunne immediate reaction was the look at the catcher — perhaps she was arguing balls and strikes. Watch the full video below:

How can you not be romantic about baseball 😂



📹: livvydunne / IG pic.twitter.com/WhPBNQo9IU — MLB (@MLB) February 1, 2026

Skenes and Dunne have been a power couple since 2023 when they were both at LSU. Skenes was the national championship-winning ace for the Tigers, while Dunne was on the gymnastics team. Both have since graduated, and Skenes quickly made his way to the big leagues in his first season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dunne has remained incredibly popular on social media since the end of her college career. He has well over 10 million followers across all platforms including 7.9 million on TikTok alone. She also posts regularly alongside Skenes. Usually stoic on and off the mound, Skenes can be seen opening up in the content she posts from time to time.

Through two seasons, Skenes is a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-MLB first teamer and won the Rookie of the Year in 2024 before his Cy Young season in 2025. He also led the MLB in ERA (1.97) this past season.

Entering year three, Skenes is expected to continue his dominance on the mound. In his first full season at the major league level, the former LSU star started 32 games (10-10). On top of his ERA, Skenes struck out 216 (tied for fourth) batters while allowing 136 hits. His 0.95 WHIP also ranked fourth in the MLB this past season.

First, however, Skenes will focus his attention on the 2026 WBC which kicks off early next month. Players from throughout the MLB will represent their country during the event, including Shohei Ohtani with Japan. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar won’t pitch during the WBC.

Classic Pool Play begins with Chinese Taipei and Australia on March 4. However, Team USA’s first game is set for March 6 against Brazil. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air live on FOX.