Penn State five-time NCAA champion Carter Starocci to make amateur boxing debut

Carter Starocci, the only five-time NCAA wrestling champion in college wrestling history, will make his amateur boxing debut Saturday. Justin Basch reported the news the former Penn State standout will do it locally.

“A little boxing for the 5x NCAA Champ,” Basch wrote. “Carter Starocci will make his amateur boxing debut today at the ‘Clash on the Rails’ event at the Scorchin Boxing Club in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He’ll be taking on fellow amateur boxer, Nacor Eloise.”

Scorchin’ Boxing is hosting Clash on the Rail, beginning at 1 p.m. ET and going on throughout the day. Owner and head trainer Jeremiah Witherspoon told 6 WJAC there are 14 bouts on the card with fighters of all skill levels from around the East Coast.

“Boxing just gives you empowerment, self-awareness, self-conscious, and so forth, so, it’s a system that we believe everybody should do it because everybody has a fight inside of them,” Witherspoon said. Starocci is the biggest name reportedly on the card.

Starocci went 103-4 in his college wrestling career, winning five NCAA titles. He went 14-2 during his freshman campaign (2021) and stunned the masses by knocking off Iowa’s Michael Kemerer for the title. Starocci lost to Indiana’s DJ Washington in his debut, but those remain the only two losses of his college career against actual opponents. The third and fourth were injury defaults during the 2024 Big Ten Championships in which he took the mat for one second and defaulted from the bouts to remain eligible for the NCAA Championships.

Other than that, Starocci was dominant throughout his career, going 22-0 and 24-0 in 2022 and ’23, en route to his second and third titles. Despite a bum knee in 2024, he beat a murderer’s row of opponents: Andrew Sparks (Minnesota), Adam Kemp (Cal Poly), Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech), Shane Griffith (Michigan) and Rocco Welsh (then-Ohio State) to win his fourth title.

Since Starocci had the extra year from the COVID-19 waiver, he wrestled in 2024-25 for Penn State. Starocci went 26-0 and had an 84.6% bonus rate to win his fifth title.

“I’m not sure why ESPN elected for the 184-pound match to be the first one,” Starocci said after he won his final crown. “I mean, you have a guy going for his fifth title, and you have the reigning champ. And, I think whoever wins that match is the Hodge Trophy winner [college wrestling version of football’s Heisman Trophy].

“We’ve been dominant all year, and to put that match first, for whatever reason, ESPN or whatever but, it just kind of makes me laugh and giggle, just because, some of the rules that wrestling has in place and things like that, just, it’s no surprise on why wrestling isn’t mainstream. And, so that’s on you guys [the media] to figure out. You guys are the one that can have influence on that. So I think you guys got to look yourself in the mirror and ask yourself questions.”