Penn State's Gavin McKenna drafted No. 1 overall in 2026 NHL Draft by Toronto Maple Leafs

Gavin McKenna is coming home. As expected, the talented Penn State freshman forward was taken with the No. 1 overall selection in Friday night’s 2026 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 6-foot, 170-pound Yukon-native is coming off a breakout freshman season for the Nittany Lions, where he became the first Penn State player to win the Big Ten scoring title with 38 points on 11 goals and 27 assists in 24 conference games during the 2026 season. McKenna also set a single-season program record with 36 total assists, and established the program’s freshman record with 51 points this season. McKenna’s 51 points were the fifth-most in the NCAA last season, while his 1.46 points-per-game average ranked second overall.

The 18-year-old McKenna has long been considered the overwhelming favorite to be the top overall pick in this year’s draft, with NHL Central Scouting ranking him as the No. 1 North American player in its midterm draft rankings back in January.

“Gavin McKenna is an elite talent with exceptional hockey sense, quickness and maturity which has allowed him to dictate the play and influence games at every level he’s played,” said NHL Central Scouting director Dan Marr, via NHL.com’s Mike Morreale. “He possesses a combination of unteachable skills and attributes which have been on record-setting display the last couple seasons and place him in a category of his own as the top prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

“He was the consensus number one for midseason and belongs in that special player category. The projection is not based on when he plays in the NHL, rather, once he gets established in the NHL.”

Of course, his freshman year at Penn State didn’t necessarily get off to the best start. McKenna was charged with felony aggravated assault following a Jan. 31 incident outside a State College bar. That charge was ultimately dropped by Centre County (Pa.) prosecutors in early February.

Gavin McKenna assault: Prosecutors withdraw charge against Penn State hockey star

Centre County (Pa.) prosecutors have withdrawn a felony aggravated assault charge levied against Penn State freshman hockey player Gavin McKenna following a Jan. 31 incident outside a State College bar, according to WJAC Channel 6. McKenna was arraigned in early February for an incident outside Doggie’s Pub in downtown State College, where he and Nittany Lions teammates were celebrating following January’s outdoor game at Beaver Stadium. Investigators allege the assault occurred following an “exchange of words” between the victim’s group and McKenna’s group.

After reviewing video evidence of the incident, Centre County prosecutors determined McKenna “did not act with the intent to cause serious bodily harm nor did he recklessly act with extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he punched the victim twice. The incident resulted in multiple jaw fractures.

Prior to arriving at Penn State, McKenna spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers.