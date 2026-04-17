Penn State trolls Adam Schefter after posting wrong photo with Nick Singleton injury update

Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nick Singleton was cleared to start running again as he recovers from injury. But he initially used the wrong photo, and the Penn State social media team saw an opportunity.

Penn State Football’s X account posted highlights after Schefter’s update. The video included former Nittany Lions running back Cordell Mitchell, who was in the photo Schefter used at first before editing and replacing it with one of Singleton.

Penn State’s admin cited a “scoop” that Singleton was back while posting the troll. The account called it one of its “favorite runs” from Singleton, leaning into the joke.

Heard a scoop Nick Singleton is back 👀



One of our favorite runs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DqnG37Jsr5 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 17, 2026

Mitchell played at Penn State from 1996-99 and totaled 998 yards during his career, along with four touchdowns. Although Schefter quickly changed the photo to the correct one of Singleton, the mistake made its way around social media with a week to go until the 2026 NFL Draft.

This story will be updated.