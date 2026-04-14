Camden Yards appeared to be in for a quiet night after the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks went up 7-0 through five innings. But a monster comeback began in the sixth, only for Pete Alonso to put the finishing touches on it one frame later. Alonso hit a monster home run to left-center field, sending Baltimore Orioles fans into a frenzy.

And the ball’s landing spot could not have been any better. Alonso found a way to angle the homer right at a fan wearing a polar bear — his long-time nickname — mask. MASN color commentator Ben McDonald could only laugh at the matter. “Ha ha,” he said. “The polar bear in the house.” Who knows if he was talking about Alonso or the fan.

With a runner already on base, Baltimore took the lead at 8-7. You can check out the full moment here.