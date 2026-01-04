The sense is Pete Carroll will be “one-and-done” as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported. It’s yet to be seen whether that means a firing or retirement, Schultz added, but minority owner Tom Brady would be part of the search.

Carroll took over as the Raiders’ head coach this year, but the franchise has struggled mightily. They are currently in pole position for the No. 1 pick in the draft with a 2-14 record heading into Week 18 while also firing both the offensive and special teams coordinators.

As for the next steps should Las Vegas move on from Carroll, the franchise is expected to cast a wide net, Schultz reported. Brady was also part of the search to replace Antonio Pierce last offseason.

Following last week’s loss to the New York Giants – who had an identical 2-13 record – Carroll received a question about his job security and whether he thinks he has the support of Raiders ownership. He made it clear he felt that backing, based on their discussions.

“I do. From all the guys I’ve talked to, I do feel like I have their support,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “What does that mean? I don’t know, but our conversations have been really good.”

Carroll returned to coaching after taking a year away from the sidelines following his departure from the Seattle Seahawks. He amassed a 137-89 overall record with the franchise, including a Super Bowl XLVIII title in 2013.

However, Seattle missed the postseason in two of Carroll’s final three years, and he stepped down after the 2023 season. He then worked for the Seahawks as a senior advisor before coming back as a head coach with the Raiders in 2025.

Inside the Raiders’ 2025 season under Pete Carroll

After Pete Carroll’s hiring, Las Vegas made a big move by trading for quarterback Geno Smith. The franchise then selected standout running back Ashton Jeanty in the Top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing two key pieces in to the offense.

But things didn’t go according to plan from there. During the year, the Raiders parted ways with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was believed to be the highest-paid OC in the NFL.

During Kelly’s 11 games as offensive coordinator, the Raiders ranked 30th in the league in total offense, averaging just 269.0 yards per game. The rushing offense ranked 31st in the league, gaining just 92.8 yards per contest.

Sunday’s game against the Chiefs will mark the season finale for the Raiders. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.