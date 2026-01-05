Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is not ready to retire from the NFL after a challenging 2025 season. After the Raiders’ 14-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Carroll was asked if he wanted to return next season.

“Of course,” Pete Carroll said, per Albert Beer of Sports Illustrated. And when the idea of retirement was raised, Carroll said, “Nobody’s talked to me about that. I haven’t said a word to anybody.”

