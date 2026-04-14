Just around a week out from the 2026 NFL Draft, all kinds of possibilities remain for the Dallas Cowboys. Having two picks in the first round makes Dallas one of the more intriguing teams of the weekend. Plenty of names have been linked to them throughout the process, mainly on the defensive end. And on Tuesday, ESPN’s Peter Schrager put out another one.

Schrager says he keeps “hearing” about Auburn‘s Keldric Faulk ending up with the Cowboys. Faulk would satisfy the need of an EDGE on the roster after trading away Micah Parsons last offseason. And while many might assume this is with the 20th overall pick, Schrager did not rule out the idea of taking Faulk at No. 12.

“The name that I keep hearing — and I’m not sure if it’s 12 or 20,” Schrager said via DLLS Cowboys. “I keep hearing Keldric Faulk and the Cowboys being tied together… I keep hearing that name. That might be at 12, that might be at 20. But this is people not in the Cowboys organization but others around the league. So, you’ve got to understand, when I say that, all these scouts talk… Faulk is a name that keeps popping up to the Cowboys. It’s probably more likely at 20 than 12. If all those defensive players are off the board, maybe they reach and take him as 12.”

Faulk has been a consistent first-round name over the past few weeks. The latest mock draft from CBS Sports had him getting by the Cowboys twice, falling to No. 25 and the Chicago Bears. PFF put Faulk in a similar position at No. 24 to the Cleveland Browns. Point being, somewhere in the mid-20s seems to be a popular landing spot for the Auburn product.

Last season saw Faulk play in 12 games for the Tigers. He recorded 29 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss, and 2.0 sacks. Those numbers were significantly lower than what Faulk produced as a sophomore, getting 45 tackles, 11.0 TFLs, and 7.0 sacks. But overall, Faulk was viewed as one of the better defenders in the SEC, and opposing offensive coordinators certainly honed in on him during game planning.

Where he lands on Thursday night in Pittsburgh — where Faulk will be in attendance — will be an interesting storyline to follow. Schrager feels as if Dallas might end up being the destination either at 12 or 20.