The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones are definitely going to spend money this offseason, according to ESPN’s Peter Schrager. It might be a frenzy coming soon!

Going off of Jones’ comments about “busting the budget,” Schrager came away from that agreeing with the longtime owner. The Cowboys are working to create some serious cap room by restructuring the contracts of star quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, offensive lineman Tyler Smith to help their free agency effort, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Defensive linemen Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa and Quinnen Williams are also expected to have their contracts reworked as well.

“They’re going to spend,” Schrager said on First Take. ”They have money to spend, and they have a need. This is a defense that was atrocious last year. They already hired a 34 year old wiz kid, defensive coordinator in Christian Parker, who comes from the Vic Fangio school in Philadelphia, and just got done being the mentor and tutor to Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell there in Philly. I look at this free agency class, Jaelan Phillips, Devin Lloyd … Tariq Woolen, all of those names would be names that I’m imagining, that Jerry (and) Stephen will have their eyes on.

“They also have the 12th and the 20th pick in a very deep, defensive draft. There is a chance that Cowboys come out and day one after free agency, we’re saying, ‘Wow, that’s been unlike them the last couple years. They’ve got the money, they’ve got the needs and they have the desire and will.”

Jones’ comments are interesting. Money comes and money goes, but the Cowboys certainly have the ability to spend, and spend big! But it might come on the defensive end of things.

“I would bet that we will spend more money in free agency than we have,” Jones said. “I look at where we are with Dak, and I look at where he is in his career, and I look at some of the pieces that we have on our front and what we think we can do there, and what we can do with Pickens and Lamb and what we can do with running back that we just signed.

“And so all of those things, I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody and to basically win some third downs more than we did last year. And so I think that would be the area that you would see me bust the budget.”