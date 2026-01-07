ESPN’s Peter Schrager suggested every NFL team looking for a new head coach should call Indiana’s Curt Cignetti. Upon hearing Rich Eisen’s idea that the Raiders should give Cignetti a call, since they have the No. 1 pick and could draft QB Fernando Mendoza, Schrager loved the idea.

But Las Vegas can’t be the only team interested, right? Well, it’s just speculation at this point, but Schrager suggested teams better get on the phone.

“There’s one major flaw in this whole thing, and it’s a big one. It shouldn’t just be the Raiders,” Schrager said on Get Up. “It should be every team with an opening. This is Tom Coughlin and Rex Ryan combined. He’s got the discipline and they don’t make mistakes, and he’s also got the bluster and that bravado that Rex had. He’s a dream. The buyout would be enormous. But I’m not going to dismiss this idea.”

As far as what Eisen said, he would make the pitch to Cignetti if he were the Raiders. He is 25-2 in two years at Indiana and is now two wins away from winning a national title with the Hoosiers.

“If I’m Mark Davis, the first person I call, and I understand this would be out of the ordinary, and I understand I might be stirring something up that doesn’t exist, but I want to find out,” Eisen said on his radio show. “I find out the phone number of Curt Cignetti, and I call him up and I say, ‘Listen, I don’t mean to disturb you.’ That’s the first way. ‘Excuse me, sir, but I’ve Googled you. I have Googled your work. I don’t know if you’re aware, but we hold the first overall pick in the draft, and you’ve got a Heis-Mendoza quarterback that we’re kind of interested in.’”

Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday is a big fan of the way Cignetti develops his players. If he can take that same mentality to the NFL, if he were to make the jump, Saturday sees a bright future.

“The Hoosiers are gonna hate me because … there’s a lot of people who could, you know, call Cignetti,” Saturday said on Get Up. “The guy has done a phenomenal job. The question is, can you pull him from what he’s doing right now … but I’m with Rich, I would make that call. And if other teams have not, shame on them … You look at the foundation that he builds his team on, and Mendoza deserves all the accolades he’s getting. Don’t miss the forest for the trees. Their O-line, D-line has been phenomenal since he’s gotten there, and he’s gotten guys from JMU.

“These aren’t first round pedigree, these are grinder now. This dude understands how to get the most out of the least. That’s what you’re looking for. In the NFL, you can’t draft all first rounders. There’s got to be dudes like me who are, you know, inept physically.”