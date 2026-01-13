Peyton Manning endorses Arthur Smith to become NFL head coach again in 2026

Eight NFL teams are looking for a new head coach this offseason. After getting a taste of being a head coach in Atlanta from 2021-2023, Arthur Smith is a name already getting tossed around league front offices.

Smith is now Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator. During the Steelers Wild Card playoff game against the Houston Texans on Monday night, Peyton Manning explained why Smith is a strong candidate these teams should consider during the 2026 offseason.

“I’m really high on Arthur Smith,” Manning said. “I think he’d be a good head coaching candidate. (He’s) already got an interview with the Titans. He’s (been an NFL head coach) before. Sometimes you kind of learn what you’ll do better the next time, you’ve seen other coaches do that well. And I think he’d be a good hire for a team in this coaching cycle.”

The eight teams looking to make a hire sooner rather than later are the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Tennessee Titans. In the week leading up to the playoff matchup, Smith confirmed that at least the Tennessee Titans had reached out to him for an head coach interview.

Smith said that his focus, for now, is Monday’s game vs. the Houston Texans. He said the focus is on the players and the game plan. Anything less than that and he wouldn’t be doing his job.

“That’s not something I’m going to focus on because the only thing that matters is my current job,” Smith said. “It’s like trying to tell people all the time, I’m living the present. If you have perspective, you have life experiences, you’re wasting time worrying about the future if you deal with that. … Anything’s like that’s a distraction.”

Smith has a long history with the Titans. He was brought on as a quality control assistant in 2011 and worked his way up to the offensive coordinator position before leaving in 2020. He was then hired to be the Atlanta Falcons coach before the 2021 season. Smith spent three seasons with the franchise and finished with a 21-30 record during that span before he was fired.

As Peyton Manning noted, Smith is looking for a fresh start as a head coach after failing to find consistent success in Atlanta. Whether he lands with the Titans, or any of the other seven teams remains to be seen.