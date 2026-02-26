It’s been a rough week for birds in sports. Full stop.

Just one day after footage of a bird being struck by a soccer ball circulated on social media — CPR was performed on the bird afterward — a second bird has bit the dust courtesy of an ill-fated trajectory. This time it happened in golf, during the Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beaches in south Florida.

Golfer Ryan Gerard stepped to the tee box on what appeared to be a relatively short Par 3 on the front nine. As he began his backswing, a black bird began flying several yards in front of the tee box, maybe 10-15 feet in the air.

Gerard’s shot struck the bird, seeming to catch a healthy chunk of wing. Feathers shot everywhere.

Somehow, improbably, Gerard’s shot actually made it to the green. It rolled some distance from the hole toward the back of the green.

Alas, unlike the bird that was struck at the soccer match in Turkey, it didn’t appear that anyone went to perform CPR on the bird. And there wasn’t much movement after the initial strike, at least not by the camera angle captured and shared on social media.

Turkish soccer player revives bird with CPR

A Turkish soccer player revived a seagull with CPR after the bird was hit with a ball during a match. The incident occurred during the first half of the Istanbul Amateur League playoff final between Mevlanakapi Guzelhisar and Istanbul Yurdum Spor in Zeytinburnu.

Muhammet Uyanik, the goalkeeper for Istanbul Yurdum Spor struck the seagull after clearing the ball up the pitch. Team captain Gani Catan rushed over to the bird and began CPR in an attempt to revive it.

The seagull responded to the CRP and began moving before Catan cradled it and sent it to the medical staff. “Our captain Gani Catan brought the seagull back to life thanks to the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) he performed on the field,” the club said on its Instagram page, per the New York Post.

Catan spoke about the incident with the bird after the match. The moment clearly stuck with the team.

“We missed out on the championship, but helping save a life is a good thing,” he said. “This was more important than the championship.”

On3’s Brian Jones also contributed to this report.