PGA suspends Round 1 play at The Players Championship due to inclement weather

The PGA briefly suspended play for roughly 15 minutes Thursday during the first round of The 2026 Players Championship due to heavy rain at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. Play resumed at 12:30 pm ET, according to PGA communications, but afternoon starts have been pushed back 30 minutes with more rain expected throughout the day.

A band of severe thunderstorms is sweeping through Northeast Florida with more sustained rain expected in the area between 1-4 pm, according to The Weather Channel. The chance of rain is currently 100%, but it is expected to drop below 50% by 3 pm ET. Sunny conditions are expected over the next two days before showers could return Sunday, with 75% chance of rain on the final day of the tournament.

Check out the scene below:

The first round of @THEPLAYERS has been suspended due to inclement weather. Players are being held in position. pic.twitter.com/dTecNM3AXv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 12, 2026

PGA golfer Rory McIlroy arrived at TPC Sawgrass for the opening round of play Thursday morning after withdrawing from last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury. McIlroy, the event’s defending champion, is seeking to join golfing legend Jack Nicklaus as the only golfers to win The Players Championship three times.

Rory McIlroy withdrew from last weekend’s Arnold Palmer Invitational ahead of Saturday’s third round, the PGA Tour announced. The five-time major champion is dealing with a back injury.

Through two rounds, McIlroy sat at 4-under, which put him nine shots back of the lead. It marks just the second WD of his career. It also comes less than a week before The Players Championship, where he’s the defending champion.

In a statement after announcing his WD, McIlroy said he felt something while working out before heading to Bay Hill. It then got worse on the practice range, which is why he backed out.

“While warming up in the gym this morning, I felt a small twinge in my back,” McIlroy said. “As I started hitting balls on the range before the round, it worsened and developed into muscle spasms in my lower back.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to continue and have to withdraw. I was excited to compete this weekend. I wish the Arnold Palmer Invitational a great finish and look forward to being back next year.”

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was McIlroy’s third event this PGA Tour season. He finished tied for 14th at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his season debut and finished second at the Genesis Invitational, just one shot behind winner Jacob Bridgeman and tied with Kurt Kitayama for second in the field.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.