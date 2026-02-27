The PGA Tour has a rather strict guideline for what players can wear while competing. Collared shirts, mock turtlenecks or appropriate golf hoodies are what you can expect to see on the course during the season.

That is, of course, if you’re not trying to hit out of the water. Then, all bets are off.

On Friday, during the second round of the Cognizant Classic, Isaiah Salinda’s ball was just off the 17th green and sitting in the water. While hitting into the water results in a penalty if you cannot play your ball, you are allowed to play out of the water if able, which is where Salinda found himself. But in order to do so, he had to go full tarps off in order to avoid soaking his clothes.

Salinda rolled up his pants and fully removed his shirt in order to hit his shot. Salinda hit onto the green, leaving himself a putt for par. You can see the shot below.

While it was an impressive shot for Salinda, it does not look like it is going to end up saving him for the tournament as a whole. At the time, Salinda was +9 and tied for 122nd place. Austin Smotherman held the lead at the time at -9.

Salinda not the only obscure shot at the Cognizant

While a shirtless shot from the water might sound a bit outlandish for a PGA Tour event, it might not even be the most viral shot from the weekend. That might have come on Thursday’s opening round, though who knows what else could still come from the event?

On Thursday, Ryan Gerard stepped to the tee box on what appeared to be a relatively short Par 3 on the front nine. As he began his backswing, a black bird began flying several yards in front of the tee box, maybe 10-15 feet in the air.

Gerard’s shot struck the bird, seeming to catch a healthy chunk of wing. Feathers shot everywhere. Somehow, improbably, Gerard’s shot actually made it to the green. It rolled some distance from the hole toward the back of the green.

