The Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo following their playoff exit against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Nick Sirianni released a statement Tuesday.

“I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator,” Sirianni said in a statement regarding Patullo. “I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team’s success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization.

“I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals, that responsibility lies on my shoulders.”

The Eagles finished the 2025 season 11-6 as NFC East champions in their bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions. However, offensive regression was the story of the season, despite a stout defense.

With a 13-10 halftime lead over the 49ers, the Eagles were outscored 13-9 in the second half, managing just field goals despite good field position and even a red zone opportunity on the final drive.

Now that Eagles have moved on from Patullo, the new OC will have a loaded offense featuring Jalen Hurts, Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, as of now. It remains to be seen who they will target, considering ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently reported Philadelphia could look for an OC with more experience than recent history.